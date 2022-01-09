Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Mavericks on Sunday

The Chicago Bulls head to Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. Chicago is seeking its 10th straight win to remain atop the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls have mostly beat up on bad teams over the course of their winning streak. It’s still impressive given the amount of players who have been out for Chicago. The Bulls are still missing Alex Caruso and Javonte Green, who are out due to injuries. Zach LaVine dropped 27 points in the most recent win against the Washington Wizards.

The Mavericks are listing PG Luka Doncic (ankle) as questionable to play in tonight’s game. He was held out of the Mavs’ win over the Houston Rockets in their previous game. Kristaps Porzingis (protocols) will remain sidelined. We’ll see if Doncic is able to return to make this game more exciting.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Bulls-Mavericks.

Bulls vs. Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -2.5

There’s a chance Doncic doesn’t play, which would make this line a value at this point. If Doncic is ruled out, the Bulls likely become heavier favorites on the spread on the road. Even if Doncic plays, the Bulls are playing good enough basketball to win this game easily in Dallas. The Mavs have played well, so this game should be close. If that’s the case, I’ll roll the dice on DeMar DeRozan and LaVine in crunch time.

Over/Under: Under 218

This number feels high. If Doncic is out, that hurts the Mavericks offense overall. Dallas has also played very well defensively and we know what Chicago can do on that side of the ball as well. Given the spread and prospect of Doncic maybe being out, the under feels like the lean. Even if Doncic plays, this number feels high.

