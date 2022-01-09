Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Warriors on Sunday

Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers will continue their six-game west coast road trip tonight against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

There’s a ton of anticipation and excitement surrounding this regular-season game as Klay Thompson is making his season debut after missing the last two years due to injury. Thompson will be looking to build upon what the Warriors have done this season and also help them snap their season-long two game losing streak. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavs +8.5

The last time these two teams played each other earlier this season, the Warriors smacked the Cavaliers 104-89 in Cleveland. Curry scored a game-high 40 points on 15-of-27 shooting from the field and 9-of-16 from three-point range.

Golden State is due for a bounce back game after losing two consecutive games to the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans. But the Warriors are 1-4 against the spread in last five games, but 13-6-1 ATS when they are home favorites. Golden State is also 6-2 ATS after a loss, which is good to keep in mind.

As for the Cavaliers, they are coming off a 13-point win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. Cleveland is now 11-8 on the road this season and an incredible 7-2 ATS in their last nine games against teams from the west. We should expect the Cavs to give Golden State their best shot as they are fully healthy. This season, Cleveland is 10-4-1 ATS when they are road underdogs, but 1-5 ATS in their last six games. I think the Warriors win this game, but the Cavs’ defense should keep it close.

Over/Under: Under 216

When these two teams played each other in Cleveland, the total points scored were 193 as the Warriors won by double-digits. The total has gone under in four of the Cavaliers’ last five road games. Meanwhile, the Warriors are one of the worst teams when it comes to the over this season (12-24-2). Not to mention, these are two of the best defensive teams in the NBA, take the under.

