Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Lakers on Sunday

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will wrap-up their two-game stint in Los Angeles when they play LeBron James and the Lakers at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The last time these two teams played each other, the Grizzlies defeated the Lakers 104-99 at FedExForum on Dec. 29. Morant led all scorers with 41 points on 13-27 shooting from the field and 6-of-7 from three-point range. Memphis currently leads the season series 2-1 after winning the last two games over the Lakers.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies +3.5

To no one’s surprise, the Grizzlies enter tonight’s game as three-point underdogs. Memphis has won eight straight games after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 123-108 on Saturday without Morant. The Grizzlies are defeating teams by an average of 13.9 points per game in their last eight games.

Morant and Dillon Brooks were both listed as day-to-day heading into tonight’s game. The Grizz are 5-0 against the spread in their last five road games, but 5-6-2 ATS when they are road underdog. As for the Lakers, they’ve won four-straight games after their loss, which came against the Grizzlies to end 2021. Los Angeles’ offense has come alive recently as they’ve scored 130-plus point in two out of their last four games.

The Lakers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games and 13-8 ATS when they are the home favorite this season. If Morant does not play tonight, then the best play is Lakers -3. However, if he does play, then the Grizzlies have a shot to win their ninth-straight game as they are 5-2 ATS on the second-night of a back-to-back.

Over/Under: Under 226

The last two times the Grizzlies and Lakers played each other, the total points scored were 203 in both games. The total has gone under in four of Memphis’ last six games, while on the other end of the spectrum, the total has gone over in six of the Lakers’ last eight games. But if you take a look at some of the teams that the Lakers have played in the Hawks and the Trail Blazers, they do not play much defense. Take the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.