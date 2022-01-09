Kyle Pitts injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is officially listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Pitts is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday. He was able to get in two practices as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. The Falcons wrap up their season with a game against the New Orleans Saints this week, and Pitts is 59 yards away from the rookie receiving yards record for a tight end.

Fantasy football impact: Kyle Pitts (hamstring)

We may not get official word on Pitts’ status until Sunday. However, there are signs pointing toward him playing this week. Besides getting in two practices to end the week, Pitts said Friday that he believes he will play this week against their division rivals.

The Falcons have some motivation for this week’s game. Beyond the possibility of Pitts breaking the record, they could prevent the Saints from going to the playoffs by beating them this week. If Pitts can’t play, Hayden Hurst would be in line for a bigger workload.