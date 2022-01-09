Emmanuel Sanders injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

We haven’t seen Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders on the field since Week 16. It doesn’t look like we’re going to see him in action this week either. Sanders is officially listed as doubtful on this week’s injury report, as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Fantasy football impact: Emmanuel Sanders (knee)

Sanders did not practice at all this week. Between that his official designation, it would be a surprise to him on the active roster for Sunday’s regular season finale against the New York Jets. The Bills are heavy favorites in this one, and they need a win to clinch the AFC East title.

Gabriel Davis has been a solid option for the Bills with and without Sanders on the field. Though he only had three catches for 40 yards last week, he found the end zone four times in the three games he played prior to that one as Sanders dealt with injuries.