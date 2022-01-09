Darren Waller injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

The Las Vegas Raiders could sure use tight end Darren Waller this week with the team needing a win over the Los Angeles Chargers to make the playoffs. But we won’t know whether or not Waller is going to play until Sunday; he’s going to be a game-time decision, according to the team.

Fantasy football impact: Darren Waller (knee)

Waller has been out of action since Week 12 when he suffered a knee injury in a Thanksgiving day game against the Dallas Cowboys. He also had a stint on the COVID list during that time.

However, Waller was able to practice this week, getting in work as a limited participant for all three sessions with the team in the lead up to the regular season finale. He is officially listed as questionable. With so much riding on this one, it would be a shock if Waller did not play. Foster Moreau has been filling in for Waller, but he’s not a fantasy consideration.