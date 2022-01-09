Josh Jacobs injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. Jacobs is dealing with a rib injury that kept him limited for all three of the team’s practice sessions this week. His status for Sunday night’s showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers is going to be a game-time decision, according to the team. However, there’s reason for optimism that Jacobs will indeed suit up for this one.

Fantasy football impact: Josh Jacobs (ribs)

Despite struggling through the middle part of the season, the Raiders have won their last three games and need a win this week to make the playoffs. That puts some extraordinary stakes on Sunday’s game, where they’ll likely need their starting running back. On top of that, Jacobs has been playing through injuries throughout the season.

He suffered the injury last week against the Colts. Jacobs left the game at one point, but returned to action, finishing with 63 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Peyton Barber handled backfield duties while Jacobs was out in that one. Still, expect Jacobs to play through his injury with everything on the line this week.