Jimmy Garoppolo injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

With a playoff berth on the line, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback situation has been on of the most-watched stories this week. We still don’t have confirmation as to who will be starting, but it looks like the team will have Jimmy Garoppolo under center this week when they take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy football impact: Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb)

Garoppolo missed last week’s game with a thumb injury. He was able to practice this week, getting in some work as a limited participant in all three sessions. Head coach Kyle Shanahan sounded positive about Garoppolo’s status to end the week, noting that he was able to throw despite the injury to his right thumb.

After rookie Trey Lance’s two-touchdown performance to beat the Texans last week, Shanahan reiterated that Garoppolo would still be the team’s starter if he was healthy enough to play in the regular season finale.

The 49ers have won their last five games against the Rams, including a 31-10 thrashing in their first meeting this season. Garoppolo threw for 182 yards and a pair of touchdown passes in that one.