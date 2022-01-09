Kareem Hunt injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is listed as questionable on the official injury report this week. It would appear that he is at least a little closer to playing than he was last week, but we may have to wait until Sunday to know for sure. The Browns conclude their injury-riddled season with a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy football impact: Kareem Hunt (ankle)

Hunt had a questionable tag ahead of last week’s game against the Steelers, but he was inactive for the game. He returned to practice in a limited role the Friday before that one, and he was listed as a limited participant in practice for all three sessions this week. It points toward him be available this week, but the Browns eliminated from the playoffs and the Bengals expected to give their starters a break this week, the Browns could easily opt to leave Hunt on the bench for this one.

Either way, keep an eye on the situation heading into Sunday. If Hunt can’t play, they could give Demetric Felton some work, especially if the team decides it’s not worth playing Nick Chubb for four quarters of a meaningless game.