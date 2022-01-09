David Njoku injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report, heading into Sunday’s regular season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. Njoku missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week with a shoulder injury, but he was listed as a limited participant on Friday. It’s shaping up to be a game-time decision for him.

Fantasy football impact: David Njoku (shoulder)

Njoku caught four passes on four targets last week against the Steelers. He finished the game with 28 receiving yards and his fourth touchdown of the season. An impending free agent after this season, he had a pronounced edge over Austin Hooper last week in playing time.

If Njoku can’t play this week, or if he’s still bothered by his shoulder injury, that could mean more looks for Hooper in the passing game. Harrison Bryant could also see more work too, but the Browns tight end rotation is confusing in the best of times, so tread cautiously for fantasy football lineup decisions.