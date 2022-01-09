CJ Uzomah injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

Cincinnati Bengals tight end CJ Uzomah is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. Uzomah is dealing with injuries to his knee and his hip that could keep him out of this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Fantasy football impact: CJ Uzomah (knee, hip)

Uzomah did not practice at all this week, missing all three sessions with the team. That would certainly make him a long shot to take the field on Sunday, even with the questionable designation. The Bengals are unlikely to give their starters much playing time this week anyway with the division title wrapped up. They’re favored over the Browns, but they’d still need a long list of things to happen to snag the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Without Uzomah, Drew Sample could see a little more work this week, but it probably wouldn’t be enough to make him a viable fantasy football option.