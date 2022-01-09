Elijah Mitchell injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is good to go for this week’s must-win game against the Los Angeles Rams. He shook off some injury concerns earlier the week, and was not listed with any designation on the official injury report.

Fantasy football impact: Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Mitchell missed practice on Wednesday with a knee injury, causing some concern about his availability this week. However, he was listed as a limited participant on Thursday and a full go on Friday, putting to rest any doubt about his status.

He had a big game last week, running for 119 yards on 21 carries against the Texans. Mitchell also caught two passes for 11 yards and his first receiving touchdown of the season in that one. The last time the Niners took on the Rams, back in Week 10, he carried the ball 27 times, tying a season high, and picked up 91 yards. The 49ers need to win this game and they’ll earn a playoff spot.