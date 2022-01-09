Jared Goff injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff looks like he is all set to return to action this week. Goff was officially listed with a questionable designation on this week’s injury report. He was able to practice as a limited participant for all three session in the lead up to the Lions’ season finale against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Jared Goff (knee)

Head coach Dan Campbell described Goff’s status as “probable” earlier this week.

Goff has been out since Week 15 when he suffered a knee injury in the Lions’ upset win over the Arizona Cardinals. In the four games prior to his injury, Goff had thrown nine touchdowns and just two interceptions, including two games with three touchdown passes in that span.

The Packers are expected to give their starters a break this week, with the NFC’s No. 1 seed all sewn up. That sets up a very favorable matchup for Goff and the Lions, making him a decent bet for fantasy football lineups.