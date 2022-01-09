Braxton Berrios injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

With just one game left to play, the season is already over for New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios. The Jets put the receiver on injured reserve on Friday with a quad injury. The Jets take on the Buffalo Bills in the regular season finale this Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Braxton Berrios (quad)

Berrios was injured in last week’s surprisingly close contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It happened late in the game, but he managed to play through it, finishing with eight catches on 12 targets for 65 yards and a touchdown. He also scored a rushing touchdown for the second time in his last three games.

There was concern about Berrios to start the week when he was unable to practice. He ended up missing all three practices, and the team initially listed him as doubtful on the official weekly injury report before making the decision to put him on injured reserve. Berrios’ absence this week should result in more looks for Jamison Crowder.