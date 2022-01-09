Marquise Brown injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown looks like he will be good to go for Sunday’s regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown’s ankle injury flared up during the week, but he avoided any kind of official injury designation on the week’s injury report.

Fantasy football impact: Marquise Brown (ankle)

Brown has been dealing with his ankle injury for a few weeks now, so it was a concern when he missed practice on Thursday this week. He was able to return in full just a day later, and he was not listed with any kind of injury designation on the official report, putting him on track to play this week.

Brown hasn’t topped 50 yards in his last four games, but the Ravens needing a miracle at this point to make the playoffs, Brown and the rest of the offense will face added pressure this week. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is also out this week.