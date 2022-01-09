 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jimmy Garoppolo is active for Week 18 vs. Rams

The 49ers published their Week 18 inactives report and Jimmy Garoppolo is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Rams. We break down what it means.

The San Francisco 49ers announced Week 17 inactives and Jimmy Garoppolo is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Garoppolo was listed as questionable this week due to a thumb injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

After being listed as doubtful for last week’s contest, Garoppolo will suit up in San Francisco’s most important game of the season. It’s been an interesting year for Garoppolo, especially since the 49ers traded multiple first-round draft picks to move up for quarterback Trey Lance. The veteran has been able to steady the ship after some uneven play and injury turmoil, so this is a big moment for him. If Garoppolo struggles, the 49ers could turn to Lance to save the season. In any case, Garoppolo is a low-end streamer in Week 18 fantasy formats going up against a tough Rams defense. Managers should look elsewhere for the position.

