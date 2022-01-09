Elijah Mitchell is active for Week 18 vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers announced Week 17 inactives and Elijah Mitchell is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Mitchell was thought to be listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury but the running back was ultimately able to log a full practice session and was cleared for Sunday’s game.

With Mitchell officially active, look for the running back to get a substantial workload in a big game. Deebo Samuel will continue to get touches out of the backfield, but Mitchell has emerged as the team’s lead running back and that status will be reflected in opportunities. With the 49ers quarterback situation being a bit uncertain, look for the team to potentially lean on the running game more. In the last game against the Rams, Mitchell ran for 91 yards on 27 carries. Fantasy managers can safely play Mitchell in Week 18 as a strong RB2.