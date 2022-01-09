Kareem Hunt is inactive for Week 18 vs. Bengals

The Cleveland Browns announced Week 17 inactives and Kareem Hunt is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hunt was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

Even with three limited practices, Hunt is going to sit out the finale. It’s been a forgettable season for the running back, who missed time during the year with an injury and didn’t return in time to make an impact for Cleveland in the standings. Look for running backs Nick Chubb, D’Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton to get significant touches, especially with Baker Mayfield already being ruled out for the contest. Johnson has more value than Felton in fantasy formats. With so much up in the air regarding this roster, it remains to be seen whether Hunt will have a future in Cleveland or if he demands a trade to seek a bigger role elsewhere.