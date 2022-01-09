 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Marquise Brown is active for Week 18 vs. Steelers

The Ravens published their Week 18 inactives report and Marquise Brown is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Steelers. We break down what it means.

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown makes a one-handed catch against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Baltimore Ravens announced Week 17 inactives and Marquise Brown is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown was listed on the injury report with an illness but received clearance ahead of the weekend. His availability in Wednesday’s practice was not known and he did not practice Thursday before logging a full practice Friday.

With the full session, Brown gets clearance for Sunday’s contest. He’s seen his production decline significantly since Lamar Jackson’s injury and subsequent absence, so it’s hard to expect much from the speedster with Tyler Huntley under center. Brown still has some value in PPR formats, as he does have 23 receptions in the last four contests. However, the average yards per reception is 6.78. By comparison, Brown averaged 12.7 yards per reception in the previous 11 contests. Fantasy managers can’t ignore Brown’s upside but he tops out as a flex play at best in Week 18 against the Steelers.

