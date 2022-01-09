Kyle Pitts is active for Week 18 vs. Saints

The Atlanta Falcons announced Week 17 inactives and Kyle Pitts is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Pitts was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring injury. He did not practice to open the week, but logged back-to-back limited sessions heading into the weekend.

It turns out two limited sessions was good enough for the rookie, who has emerged as Atlanta’s top option in the receiving game once Calvin Ridley took a personal absence. Pitts has been everything Atlanta wanted and more in his first season, but fantasy managers would like to see more scoring from the player. Pitts has only found the endzone once this season despite going over the 1,000-yard mark. That’s likely to change in 2022, which makes Pitts an intriguing player in keeper and dynasty formats. With Pitts suiting up, Hayden Hurst remains irrelevant in fantasy circles for Week 18.