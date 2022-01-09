Emmanuel Sanders is inactive for Week 18 vs. Jets

The Buffalo Bills announced Week 17 inactives and Emmanuel Sanders is officially NACTIVE for their matchup against the New York Jets. Sanders was listed as doubtful this week due to a knee injury. He was unable to practice at any point this week.

This was never really a shock, as the Bills listed Sanders as doubtful to start things off. Not taking the practice field even once is typically a bad sign for the player’s availability, so managers should’ve already been thinking of backup options if they had Sanders in the lineup for Week 18. With the wide receiver now officially being ruled out, look for Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley to be strong secondary options to Stefon Diggs. Isaiah McKenzie has also been heavily involved over the last few weeks, so look for him to keep getting touches. Sanders will look to return when the Bills enter postseason play next week.