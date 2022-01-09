Aaron Jones is inactive for Week 18 vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers announced Week 17 inactives and Aaron Jones is officially inactive for their matchup against the Detroit Lions. Jones was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

While it is unexpected to see a player not take the field after being limited in practice all week, the Packers are in a unique situation. They’ve already clinched the top seed in the conference and Jones has a history of a knee injury this season. The Packers know they need Jones in the games that matter, so they’ve decided it’s not worth having him on a limited snap count anyway in a meaningless Week 18 contest.

Look for A.J. Dillon and Patrick Taylor to get most of the touches out of the backfield against the Lions, with the latter being more involved as the game goes on. Jones should be good to go for Green Bay’s first playoff game in two weeks.