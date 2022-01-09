 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Aaron Jones is inactive for Week 18 vs. Lions

The Packers published their Week 18 inactives report and Aaron Jones is inactive for their matchup against the Lions. We break down what it means.

By DKNation Staff
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
Running back Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers signals after a first down during the 1st quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers announced Week 17 inactives and Aaron Jones is officially inactive for their matchup against the Detroit Lions. Jones was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

While it is unexpected to see a player not take the field after being limited in practice all week, the Packers are in a unique situation. They’ve already clinched the top seed in the conference and Jones has a history of a knee injury this season. The Packers know they need Jones in the games that matter, so they’ve decided it’s not worth having him on a limited snap count anyway in a meaningless Week 18 contest.

Look for A.J. Dillon and Patrick Taylor to get most of the touches out of the backfield against the Lions, with the latter being more involved as the game goes on. Jones should be good to go for Green Bay’s first playoff game in two weeks.

More From DraftKings Nation