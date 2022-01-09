Damien Harris is active for Week 18 vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots announced Week 17 inactives and running back Damien Harris is officially active for their matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Harris was listed as questionable for the matchup due to a hamstring injury and was limited in practice throughout the week.

This is positive news for the Patriots to have its lead running back on hand for the regular season finale against the Dolphins. The team has a shot at clinching the AFC East division title and a puncher’s chance at the No. 1 seed in the conference, so having one of their most impactful offensive playmakers is huge.

The third-year back has had a career year this season. Through 14 games, he has taken 191 carries for 892 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. He had two scores in their beatdown of Jacksonville last week so fantasy managers in their respective championship games this week should no doubt have him in their lineups.