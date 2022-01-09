Antonio Gibson is active for Week 18 vs. Giants

The Washington Football Team announced Week 18 inactives and running back Antonio Gibson is officially active for their matchup against the New York Giants. Gibson was listed as questionable this due to a hip injury and was limited in practice throughout the week.

Gibson was actually removed from the injury report on Friday, so we knew that he would be good to go for the season finale. The second-year back out of Memphis has been battling various injuries throughout the season but still managed to step onto the field for 15 games. The only game that he’s missed was last week’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles due to him being on the Reserve/COVID-19 lost.

Gibson has taken 237 carries for 891 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns this season, also adding 41 receptions for 289 receptions and three receiving touchdowns through the air. With him just one big game from a 1,000-yard season, Washington will most likely feed him the rock to get him there and it’d be wise for fantasy managers to start him.