James Conner is active for Week 18 vs. Seahawks

The Cardinals published their Week 18 inactives report and James Conner is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Seahawks. We break down what it means.

By Nick Simon
Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 17 inactives and running back James Conner is officially active for their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Conner was listed as a game-time decision heading into Sunday’s matchup due to a heel injury and was a limited participant in practice throughout the week.

This is a positive development for the Cards to get Conner back on the field as they fight for the NFC West title and a home game in next week’s Wild Card round. They especially needed him this week considering backup Chase Edmonds is listed as out dealing with injured ribs and a toe injury.

Conner has been out since the team’s Week 15 upset loss to the Detroit Lions, a game where he’s taken eight carries for 39 yards. He was a touchdown machine before going down, rushing for 700 yards and 14 TD’s in 14 games before the injury. Fantasy managers should reinsert him into the lineup this week.

