Cam Akers is active for Week 18 vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams announced Week 18 inactives and running back Cam Akers is officially active for their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Akers was listed as questionable this week due to an Achilles injury and was a full participant in practice this week.

This completes a practically improbable comeback considering that the Rams tailback suffered his Achilles injury in July. Normally it takes someone around a full year to recover from such an ailment so it’s an incredible feat that he will actually be logging time during the regular season.

The second-year running back from Florida State was productive as a rookie in 2020. Through 13 games, he had 145 carries for 625 rushing yards and two touchdowns, also adding 123 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. With Sony Michel and Darrell Henderson also present, one would imagine Akers being used lightly as he gets back up to game speed. Fantasy managers shouldn’t bother getting him off the waiver wire.