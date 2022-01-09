David Njoku is active for Week 18 vs. Bengals

The Cleveland Browns announced Week 18 inactives and David Njoku is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Njoku was listed as questionable this week due to a shoulder injury. He did not practice for the first two days of the week’s preparation but logged a limited session to close out the week.

Even after not practicing for a few days, Njoku is good enough to suit up for the season finale. It hasn’t been a big year for the tight end, who was expected to take a big leap this season. Njoku had one truly massive performance in a 47-42 loss to the Charges, but the rest of the season has been underwhelming. From a fantasy standpoint, Njoku continues to be a mid-level streaming option at the tight end position. With Austin Hooper also on the team and Baker Mayfield out, it’s hard to see Njoku having a big game.