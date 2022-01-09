CJ Uzomah is active for Week 18 vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Week 18 inactives and CJ Uzomah is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Cleveland Browns. PLAYER was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He was limited/DNP throughout the week.

The Bengals won’t have QB Joe Burrow for Week 18 vs. the Browns. RB Joe Mixon also won’t play and we shouldn’t expect Cincy to stretch any of the regulars. With Uzomah active, don’t expect him to see a ton of snaps. Brandon Allen is at QB for Burrow and could struggle. It’s best the Bengals play it safe with Uzomah, who has 5 TDs this season. If Uzomah’s injury were to get worse, Drew Sample would be next in line for TE targets. He may be a better option for DFS tournaments, but is a punt at best.