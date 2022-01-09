 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jared Goff is active for Week 18 vs. Packers

The Lions published their Week 18 inactives report and Jared Goff is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Packers. We break down what it means.

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions drops back to pass during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field on December 19, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions announced Week 18 inactives and Jared Goff is officially ACTIVE/INACTIVE for their matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Goff was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He was limited/DNP throughout the week.

With Goff back under center for the Lions, it gives us somewhat of a reason to look at the Lions receivers. The Packers aren’t likely to play starters long in this game. Amon-Ra St. Brown is going up against his brother Equanimeous. Kalif Raymond is also worth considering if you’re playing DFS and what a flyer on someone who will likely be low-owned. There’s no way you’re playing Goff, though. You probably shouldn’t be playing Week 18 fantasy football anyway, unless it’s daily. Even daily is a stretch this week keeping track of inactives and with a lot of unknowns.

