NFL weather forecast for Week 18 Browns-Bengals game, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Browns are out of the playoffs and the Bengals are resting starters as they prepare for the playoffs, but a game will take place and the weather is not going to be nice.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Browns vs. Bengals in Week 18

Forecast

Cleveland is the true windy city as far as NFL games go and this week is going to live up to that statement. Wind should be around 16 to 21 mph with gusts up to 32 mph with a chance of rain at 70%. The temperatures will stay above freezing with a high around 40 degrees, but the wind and rain should make it quite chilly.

Fantasy/betting implications

We have two backup quarterbacks facing off in high winds and wet conditions. The run game will be featured.