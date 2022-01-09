NFL weather forecast for Week 18 Jets-Bills game, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Bills host the Jets in the season finale and still have plenty to play for, as a loss could give the Patriots the AFC East championship if they go on to beat the Dolphins. The Bills do get a good matchup, as they are massive 16.5 point favorites. But, weather will impact this game, which is usually better for the underdog.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Jets vs. Bills in Week 18

Forecast

A cold front looks on track to hit right about game time, which means there should be winds around 18-22 mph with an 80% chance of a rain-snow mixture. The temperature should hit a high of 41 degrees before the front hits and then will fall into the low 30s during the game.

Fantasy/betting implications

Deep passes and the kicking game will be perilous.