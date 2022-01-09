NFL weather forecast for Week 18 Washington-Giants game, what it means for fantasy and betting

Neither Washington or the Giants are in contention for the playoffs, but they will get the chance to play in some cold rain in a meaningless game.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Washington vs. Giants in Week 18

Forecast

Wind and rain will be a factor in this matchup, as there is a 90 percent chance of rain, with winds around 10 mph, but with gusts up to 26 mph. Temperatures will stay above freezing, around 40 degrees.

Fantasy/betting implications

A lot will depend on how frequent the wind gust happen, but rain and intermittent wind gusts will hurt the offenses.