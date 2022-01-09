Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks hope to finish the season strong with a win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season. It hasn’t been a productive season for Seattle and there are many questions regarding the team’s stars in the offseason, namely quarterback Russell Wilson.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Wilson managed to please a lot of frustrated fantasy managers in Week 17, when he threw for 236 yards and four touchdowns in a win over the Lions. The quarterback has been inconsistent since his return from the hand injury, so that was a welcome playoff performance for managers. However, Wilson remains up and down and this Cardinals defense is much better than Detroit’s. Arizona is also playing for something, so expect the Cardinals to be at full strength in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Wilson has more upside than any streaming options, so he’s worth starting in Week 18.