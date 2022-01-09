Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver has had a career season and has been a integral part in the team clinching a postseason berth and having a shot at the NFC West title.

Kirk has hauled in 75 of 100 targets for 939 receiving yards and five touchdowns this year and could cross the 1,000-yard mark with a strong performance against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Is he worthy of a start for fantasy managers this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Christian Kirk

Kirk has been consistent and came away with another solid performance in last week’s victory over the Cowboys. He caught six of nine targets for 79 yards in the win.

He enters the final week of the regular season as the 23rd ranked fantasy receiver in PPR leagues, averaging 12.6 points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kirk has consistently had low WR2/high flex appeal throughout the season and that is the case this week. Fantasy managers in their respective championship games should feel comfortable giving him a start.