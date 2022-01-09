Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks will be playing for pride when they face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 to conclude the 2021 NFL season. It’s been a rough year for Seattle, with Russell Wilson’s injury and subsequent inconsistent play leading to many questions about the future of the franchise heading into the offseason. Gerald Everett’s long-term prospects with the organization are in question as his one-year deal ends.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TE Gerald Everett

Everett hasn’t really been an impact player in fantasy formats, although he did have a touchdown last week against the Lions. The tight end has been decent in the last four games, putting up 179 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets. The volume hasn’t been there but Everett remains a streaming option at the position due to the lack of strong options.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you’re a manager who streams tight ends, Everett is a good play in Week 18.