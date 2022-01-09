 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rashaad Penny start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Rashaad Penny ahead of the Seattle Seahawks Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

By DKNation Staff
Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks
Rashaad Penny of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
The Seattle Seahawks have a lot to consider heading into their Week 18 game against the Arizona Cardinals. It’s a lost season for the Seahawks, who will have some big decisions to make in the offseason. Running back Rashaad Penny appeared to be one of those questions prior to his recent run late in the season. Penny has likely won some managers their leagues or has set them up to win leagues in Week 18.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

It’s been a long time coming, but the running back is finally taking over as the lead rusher for Seattle. Penny has put up 481 yards and five touchdowns in the last four games, going for 170 yards and two scores in a win over Detroit. He’s got great value in keeper and dynasty formats as well, so managers will be happy with him breaking out.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Penny in Week 18.

