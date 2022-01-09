Eno Benjamin start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin has been used sparingly as a third-string backup this season, receiving just a handful of touches during the campaign. The second-year offensive weapon out of Arizona State has been solidly behind James Conner and Chase Edmonds on the depth chart and hasn’t gotten a ton of action this year.

With both of those backs dealing with respective injuries, there’s an opportunity for Benjamin to get some serious run on Sunday in the team’s season finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin

Benjmin has registered just 27 carries total this season for 87 rushing yards and a touchdown. His highest production day this year was their Week 9 victory over the 49ers, where he had nine carries for 39 yards and a touchdown, also adding 66 yards off kick returns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even if he does get a heavy load of carries, there’s not enough there to warrant a start for fantasy managers. That especially rings true in a championship game situation. Sit Benjamin.