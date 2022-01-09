AJ Green start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver AJ Green has had somewhat of a renaissance with the team this season.

Arriving to the desert this year, Green has played an integral role in the Cards earning a postseason berth and having a chance to win the NFC West on Sunday. Arizona will welcome in the Seattle Seahawks for the regular season finale on Sunday, so what are Green’s prospects from a fantasy perspective this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR AJ Green

Green hauled in three receptions for 74 yards during last week’s victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Through 18 games this season, he has caught 50 of 83 targets for 825 receiving yards and three touchdowns in what has turned out to be a resurgent year for him.

As a result, he clocks in as the 39th best fantasy receiver in PPR leagues, averaging exactly 10 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

For fantasy managers in their respective championship games, Green is worth a start as a flex option.