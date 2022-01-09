Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz has been a consistent receiving target for quarterback Kyler Murray since arriving to the team midway through the season.

The Pro Bowl tight end has integrated himself into the high-flying Cardinals offense seamlessly and as a result, the team is postseason bound with a shot at taking the NFC West title on Sunday. With the Seattle Seahawks visiting for the final week of the regular season on Sunday, what will Ertz produce from a fantasy football standpoint?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

Ertz caught seven of nine receptions for 41 yards in the team’s 25-22 victory over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. Entering Week 18, he clocks in as the sixth best tight end in fantasy football, averaging 10.3 points per game in PPR leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Ertz has gotten a whopping 33 combined targets over the last three games, so Murray is clearly trying to get the ball to his top tight end. For fantasy managers in their respective championship games, it’s a no brainer to start Ertz.