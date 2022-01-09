Marquez Valdes-Scantling suffers back injury in Week 18 vs. Lions, ruled OUT

Update: Valdes-Scantling ruled out for the rest of the game.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is questionable to return on Sunday against the Detroit Lions due to a back injury, per Ryan Wood.

Valdes-Scantling only had one target in the first half before exiting with the injury. It is highly unlikely that the veteran wide receiver returns to the game as the Packers already have the top seed in the NFC locked up. He should be ready to go when the Packers get ready to play in the NFC divisional round two weeks from now. This season, MVS has 26 receptions for 430 yards and three touchdowns.

We should expect to see Juwann Winfree, Amari Rodgers or Equanimeous St. Brown fill in for Valdes-Scantling. In Sunday’s game, the Packers’ top receiver has been Allen Lazard, who leads the team with five receptions (six targets) for 75 yards and two scores. Davante Adams is the second-leading receiver with six receptions (seven targets) for 55 yards.