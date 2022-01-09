 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Marquez Valdes-Scantling suffers back injury in Week 18 vs. Lions, ruled OUT

Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling suffered a back injury in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Jovan C. Alford
Marquez Valdes-Scantling #83 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lambeau Field on November 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Update: Valdes-Scantling ruled out for the rest of the game.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is questionable to return on Sunday against the Detroit Lions due to a back injury, per Ryan Wood.

Valdes-Scantling only had one target in the first half before exiting with the injury. It is highly unlikely that the veteran wide receiver returns to the game as the Packers already have the top seed in the NFC locked up. He should be ready to go when the Packers get ready to play in the NFC divisional round two weeks from now. This season, MVS has 26 receptions for 430 yards and three touchdowns.

We should expect to see Juwann Winfree, Amari Rodgers or Equanimeous St. Brown fill in for Valdes-Scantling. In Sunday’s game, the Packers’ top receiver has been Allen Lazard, who leads the team with five receptions (six targets) for 75 yards and two scores. Davante Adams is the second-leading receiver with six receptions (seven targets) for 55 yards.

