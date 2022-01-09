 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Diontae Johnson suffers ribs injury in Week 18 vs. Ravens, returns to game

Diontae Johnson suffered an injury in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Update: Johnson has returned to the game.

Update: Johnson is dealing with a ribs injury, but is expected to return to the game.

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson suffered an injury after a hard hit from Chuck Clark. He was able to limp off the field under his own power and is being looked at by trainers. Johnson appeared close to not playing in this game after going on the COVID-19 list, but was quickly removed.

