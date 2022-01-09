Diontae Johnson suffers ribs injury in Week 18 vs. Ravens, returns to game

Update: Johnson has returned to the game.

The #Steelers' Najee Harris (elbow) and Diontae Johnson (rib) are both hurt, but both expected to return to this game. #Ravens — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) January 9, 2022

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson suffered an injury after a hard hit from Chuck Clark. He was able to limp off the field under his own power and is being looked at by trainers. Johnson appeared close to not playing in this game after going on the COVID-19 list, but was quickly removed.