Michael Pittman held catch-less in first half of Week 18 vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts second-year wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been held without a catch through the first half of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pittman Jr. doesn’t have a single target either as the Colts’ offense has struggled in this game.

The Jaguars’ defense has made life tough for the Colts’ passing game as Carson Wentz has only completed 4-of-7 passes for 59 yards. Indianapolis’ leading receiver is T.Y. Hilton, who has two receptions (two targets) for 39 yards. Hilton’s longest catch of the game was for 33 yards.

It remains to be seen if the Colts’ offense can kick their offense into high gear as they need to win to get the final wild card spot in the AFC playoff race. Pittman Jr. has been Wentz’s favorite target throughout this season and you would think that he would look towards his way with his team’s playoff hopes hanging in the balance.