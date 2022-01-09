Trey Lance start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance took advantage of his opportunity last week and delivered in a critical situation.

With starter Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined with a thumb injury, the rookie out of North Dakota State stepped up against the Houston Texans and help keep the team in line for the final wild card spot in the NFC playoffs. With the team heading down the coast to face the Los Angeles Rams this week, what are the fantasy prospects for the young QB?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Trey Lance

Lance earned fantasy managers 20.1 points last week, throwing for 249 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the victory. It was his second 20+ point performance of the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jimmy G was listed as questionable during the week but the signs points towards him making the start in L.A. With that, fantasy managers should definitely sit Lance for Week 18.