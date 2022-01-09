How the 49ers can clinch a playoff berth in Week 18

The San Francisco 49ers head into Week 18 with the No. 6 playoff berth, but they have business to take care of on Sunday. They need a win or tie, or a Saints loss or tie to secure the final playoff berth.

The 49ers are 9-7 and sitting a game up on the Saints. They close out the season facing their long-time division rivals, the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium in Southern California. Jimmy Garoppolo is on track to start the game after missing Week 17 with a thumb sprain.

If the 49ers lose and the Saints beat the Falcons in Atlanta, the two teams would be tied. They did not play each other this season, which means we move on to conference record as the tiebreaker. A Saints win over the Falcons improves their conference record to 7-5 while a 49ers loss to the Rams drops their conference record to 6-6.

San Francisco is a 3.5-point underdog to the Rams at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Saints are a 3.5-point favorite against the Falcons.