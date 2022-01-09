Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 18 SNF matchup: Chargers vs. Raiders

To wrap-up the final Sunday in the regular season, we have an AFC West battle in primetime between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

The Chargers (9-7) snapped their two-game losing skid last week with a dominating 34-13 win over the Denver Broncos. The Raiders (9-7) have won three consecutive games to keep their playoff hopes alive. Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Raiders, Week 18 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Chargers are three-point favorites. 62% of the handle and 68% of bets are being placed on the Chargers to cover.

Is the public right? The public is absolutely in love with the Chargers, who got back into the win column last week. Los Angeles is 0-2 against the spread this season when they are road favorites and 4-6 ATS when listed as the favorite.

Meanwhile, the last three weeks for the Raiders have been in a must-win/playoff-type game. Thus far, they’ve passed each test. However, the Raiders are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games this season and 2-2 ATS when the home underdogs. The Chargers should be able to win this game based on their talent at various positions, but I think the Raiders keep it close at home.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 49.5. 54% of the handle and 68% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? When these two teams played each other in Week 4, the total points scored were 42. The Raiders’ defense has played better as of late, only allowing 22 points per game in their last five games. Furthermore, the total has gone under in four of Vegas’ last five games.

As for the Chargers, their defense has had a couple of bumps in the road over the last few weeks. But they are only giving up 26.2 points per game in their last five games. The total has gone over in five consecutive games and could go over tonight, especially if Vegas has Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller in the starting lineup.

Betting the moneyline: The Chargers are road favorites with moneyline odds at --155. Moneyline odds for the Raiders are at +135. 66% of the handle and 73% of bets are being placed on the Chargers to win.

Is the public right? Can the Raiders win fourth straight game to wrap-up the regular season? They definitely can, especially with how they played on both sides of the ball lately. However, I think that the Chargers have the better offense, which should be able to carry them into the playoffs.

