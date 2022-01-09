Luka Doncic, De’Aaron Fox, Damian Lillard headline NBA injury report for Sunday, Jan. 9

It’s a rare loaded Sunday slate in the association with 10 games on the schedule. While all the attention will be on Klay Thompson’s return when the Golden State Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers, we assure you there are other games going on with meaningful injuries to monitor. Here’s a look at Sunday’s injury report in the NBA.
NBA Injury Report: January 9
San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets
Derrick White (protocols) TBD
Keldon Johnson (protocols) TBD
Devin Vassell (protocols) TBD
The Spurs have three key rotation players in protocols. Look for Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker and Josh Primo to be good value plays if all three players above don’t suit up.
Kyrie Irving (home game) OUT
LaMarcus Aldridge (foot) questionable
Irving can’t play at home. Aldridge is dealing with a foot issue. If he can’t go, Nic Claxton and Blake Griffin will get slight bumps in value.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Clint Capela (ankle) doubtful
Jalen Johnson (ankle) probable
Capela is doubtful, so John Collins becomes the big beneficiary. Johnson is probable, so look for him to be a potential value add as Cam Reddish and Bogdan Bogdanovic could see less opportunities.
Luke Kennard (protocols) TBD
Kennard has to be close to clearing protocols at this point. The guard would be a good play if he does get cleared and suits up.
Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic
Rui Hachimura (protocols) questionable
Montrezl Harrell (protocols) questionable
Davis Bertans (foot) questionable
Hachimura and Harrell would get minutes in the frontcourt, while Bertans has value as a three-point shooter. If these guys can’t play, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford are the DFS guys to target.
Cole Anthony (ankle) questionable
Franz Wagner (ankle) questionable
Wendell Carter Jr. (hamstring) questionable
Anthony and Wagner played Saturday, so they might rest in the second game of a back-to-back set. Carter Jr. didn’t suit up Saturday and has a history with leg injuries, so the Magic could be cautious here and sit him again.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors
Josh Hart (unspecified) OUT
Hart isn’t listed with the team, so he’s likely out barring an unexpected change.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets
Patrick Beverley (groin) questionable
Beverley is questionable and if he doesn’t play, back D’Angelo Russell to deliver some additional production.
Alperen Sengun (ankle) TBD
Sengun appears unlikely to play, as the Rockets haven’t released an update on the big man. The team is probably going to take the cautious approach with the rookie center.
Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Tre Mann (conditioning) TBD
Darius Bazley (conditioning) TBD
The Thunder want to evaluate Mann and Bazley as much as possible for the future. Both need to get back as soon as possible for that process to occur.
Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks
Alex Caruso (protocols) TBD
Caruso remains in protocols and likely won’t play even if cleared as he’s dealing with a foot injury also.
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable
Kristaps Porzingis (protocols) TBD
Doncic is questionable after missing Friday’s game. Porzingis remains in protocols and is likely out, meaning Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber are potential value plays.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry (quad) Available
Draymond Green (hip) Available
Klay Thompson (Achilles) Expected to start in 2021-22 debut
The Big 3 is taking the floor together for the first time since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. This is going to be an electric moment for Warriors fans.
Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers
De’Aaron Fox (shoulder) questionable
Fox, a trade target, is questionable for Sunday’s game. The Kings are in total disarray this season, so the point guard might be on the way out soon.
Damian Lillard (injury management) TBD
Lillard’s injury has been a lingering issue for Portland. The Trail Blazers are slipping in the West and time is starting to run out. If Lillard sits, look for Anfernee Simons to be the starter at point guard.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Ja Morant (thigh) TBD
Kyle Anderson (back) TBD
Dillon Brooks (ankle) TBD
Morant missed Saturday’s game and probably is trending towards missing Sunday’s contest as well. Brooks suffered an ankle injury Saturday, so his status is unknown. Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. are the players to back for Memphis, although Ziaire Williams could be a value play as he got minutes when Brooks went out.
LeBron James (abdominal) probable
James has been listed on the injury report as a formality for a long time now. While he’s not at 100 percent, he’s certainly good enough to take the floor and be the best player on it. The Lakers star will play.