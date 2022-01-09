Luka Doncic, De’Aaron Fox, Damian Lillard headline NBA injury report for Sunday, Jan. 9

It’s a rare loaded Sunday slate in the association with 10 games on the schedule. While all the attention will be on Klay Thompson’s return when the Golden State Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers, we assure you there are other games going on with meaningful injuries to monitor. Here’s a look at Sunday’s injury report in the NBA.

NBA Injury Report: January 9

Derrick White (protocols) TBD

Keldon Johnson (protocols) TBD

Devin Vassell (protocols) TBD

The Spurs have three key rotation players in protocols. Look for Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker and Josh Primo to be good value plays if all three players above don’t suit up.

Kyrie Irving (home game) OUT

LaMarcus Aldridge (foot) questionable

Irving can’t play at home. Aldridge is dealing with a foot issue. If he can’t go, Nic Claxton and Blake Griffin will get slight bumps in value.

Clint Capela (ankle) doubtful

Jalen Johnson (ankle) probable

Capela is doubtful, so John Collins becomes the big beneficiary. Johnson is probable, so look for him to be a potential value add as Cam Reddish and Bogdan Bogdanovic could see less opportunities.

Luke Kennard (protocols) TBD

Kennard has to be close to clearing protocols at this point. The guard would be a good play if he does get cleared and suits up.

Rui Hachimura (protocols) questionable

Montrezl Harrell (protocols) questionable

Davis Bertans (foot) questionable

Hachimura and Harrell would get minutes in the frontcourt, while Bertans has value as a three-point shooter. If these guys can’t play, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford are the DFS guys to target.

Cole Anthony (ankle) questionable

Franz Wagner (ankle) questionable

Wendell Carter Jr. (hamstring) questionable

Anthony and Wagner played Saturday, so they might rest in the second game of a back-to-back set. Carter Jr. didn’t suit up Saturday and has a history with leg injuries, so the Magic could be cautious here and sit him again.

Josh Hart (unspecified) OUT

Hart isn’t listed with the team, so he’s likely out barring an unexpected change.

Patrick Beverley (groin) questionable

Beverley is questionable and if he doesn’t play, back D’Angelo Russell to deliver some additional production.

Alperen Sengun (ankle) TBD

Sengun appears unlikely to play, as the Rockets haven’t released an update on the big man. The team is probably going to take the cautious approach with the rookie center.

Tre Mann (conditioning) TBD

Darius Bazley (conditioning) TBD

The Thunder want to evaluate Mann and Bazley as much as possible for the future. Both need to get back as soon as possible for that process to occur.

Alex Caruso (protocols) TBD

Caruso remains in protocols and likely won’t play even if cleared as he’s dealing with a foot injury also.

Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable

Kristaps Porzingis (protocols) TBD

Doncic is questionable after missing Friday’s game. Porzingis remains in protocols and is likely out, meaning Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber are potential value plays.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry (quad) Available

Draymond Green (hip) Available

Klay Thompson (Achilles) Expected to start in 2021-22 debut

The Big 3 is taking the floor together for the first time since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. This is going to be an electric moment for Warriors fans.

De’Aaron Fox (shoulder) questionable

Fox, a trade target, is questionable for Sunday’s game. The Kings are in total disarray this season, so the point guard might be on the way out soon.

Damian Lillard (injury management) TBD

Lillard’s injury has been a lingering issue for Portland. The Trail Blazers are slipping in the West and time is starting to run out. If Lillard sits, look for Anfernee Simons to be the starter at point guard.

Ja Morant (thigh) TBD

Kyle Anderson (back) TBD

Dillon Brooks (ankle) TBD

Morant missed Saturday’s game and probably is trending towards missing Sunday’s contest as well. Brooks suffered an ankle injury Saturday, so his status is unknown. Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. are the players to back for Memphis, although Ziaire Williams could be a value play as he got minutes when Brooks went out.

LeBron James (abdominal) probable

James has been listed on the injury report as a formality for a long time now. While he’s not at 100 percent, he’s certainly good enough to take the floor and be the best player on it. The Lakers star will play.