2022 Golden Globes: Why the awards show isn’t being broadcast or live streamed

One of Hollywood’s most beloved traditions is Ricky Gervais or Tina Fey or Amy Poehler making fun of A-list celebrities who are several glasses of wine deep from the enormous ballroom of the Beverly Hilton. It’s been a stable of NBC’s programming for years, but that won’t happen in 2022 as the network pulled out of its deal with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association thanks to multiple scandals related to the organization and its formerly-treasured awards.

“This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be livestreamed,” an HFPA spokesperson told Deadline. “We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.” So while we’ll know who won, there will be no speeches or sobbing or stand-up monologues. And we’re all a bit worse off for it.

But the reasoning is solid, as the HFPA continues to reform itself thanks to a series of scandals involving a stunning lack of diversity, paying writers to stay in $1400 a night hotel rooms to visit the set of Emily In Paris, and a failure to meet the demands they set themselves for inclusion.

It’s an expensive problem as well, as the HFPA used to rake in $60 million a year from NBC for the broadcast rights.

You can follow the winners as they’re announced on the Golden Globes Twitter account, but that’s the only way you’ll know who won.