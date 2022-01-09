2022 Golden Globes: Start time for bizarre awards show happening in silence

While it is still technically still the kickoff to awards season in Hollywood, the 2022 Golden Globes will be a shadow of their normal selves thanks to multiple scandals. And if you want to watch how the mighty have fallen .. you won’t even be able to do that because there is no television broadcast or even live stream available.

You can follow the winners as they’re announced beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 9th on the Golden Globes Twitter account. But it’s the only way to find out who won, and the “show” is expected to last for 90 minutes, well short of the usual 3+ hour marathon of glitz and glamour.

This year's event is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed.



We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.https://t.co/UftlFSZg5u — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2022

If you’re not following the day-to-day scandals of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a short primer on the shortcomings is here. But after decades of whispered-about charges regarding grift, graft, and a stunning lack of diversity for an organization theoretically designed to represent entertainment journalists worldwide, it all came crashing down in 2021.

The $60 million a year the HFPA took in just from NBC alone to broadcast the show is now gone, but more importantly so is the support of the studios and actor’s unions of Tinseltown. An award only means something if it’s treasured by those competing for it, and what is basically a boycott of the awards this year led the network to pull the broadcast. While the HFPA will give out awards this year, no one will be there to give an acceptance speech.

Is this a permanent change on the California calendar? That remains to be seen. It’s possible we could see the brightest wattages of A-list talent back on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in 2023.

But the HFPA will need to truly reform its processes and membership first.