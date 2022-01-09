Full list of nominees for 2022 Golden Globes

While the Golden Globes have returned, the traditional NBC broadcast of them has not.

Due to ongoing scandal and membership issues with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, NBC announced in May they would be part of what is basically a Hollywood-wide boycott of the usual start of awards season in Hollywood.

So while the awards will go on in 2022, and will even be held at the Beverly Hilton which is de rigeur, there will be no nominees, celebrities, hosts, or anyone else in attendance. And the show won’t be broadcast or even live streamed anywhere.

You can follow the Twitter account of the Golden Globes starting at 9:00 p.m. ET to see who are the winners.

Here is the complete list of nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes for both television and film.

Best Picture Drama

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick...BOOM

West Side Story

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama

Mahershala Ali. Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress – Musical/Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Actor – Musical/Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

Be Alive, King Richard

Dos Oruguitas, Encanto

Down to Joy, Belfast

Here I Am [Singing My Way Home], Respect

No Time to Die, No Time to Die

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Non-English Language Film

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best Television Series, Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, Wandavision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, Wandavision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game