Full list of nominees for 2022 Golden Globes

While the Golden Globes have returned, the traditional NBC broadcast of them has not.
Due to ongoing scandal and membership issues with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, NBC announced in May they would be part of what is basically a Hollywood-wide boycott of the usual start of awards season in Hollywood.
So while the awards will go on in 2022, and will even be held at the Beverly Hilton which is de rigeur, there will be no nominees, celebrities, hosts, or anyone else in attendance. And the show won’t be broadcast or even live streamed anywhere.
You can follow the Twitter account of the Golden Globes starting at 9:00 p.m. ET to see who are the winners.
Here is the complete list of nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes for both television and film.
Best Picture Drama
Belfast
Coda
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Picture – Musical/Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
tick, tick...BOOM
West Side Story
Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Mahershala Ali. Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress – Musical/Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Actor – Musical/Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Actor, Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
Be Alive, King Richard
Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
Down to Joy, Belfast
Here I Am [Singing My Way Home], Respect
No Time to Die, No Time to Die
Best Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Non-English Language Film
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Best Television Series, Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, Wandavision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany, Wandavision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game