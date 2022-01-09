Why aren’t the Golden Globes on TV?

The 2022 Golden Globes will be a shell of themselves, as a industry-wide boycott of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will keep this year’s “show” off the air and with no nominees or other celebrities in attendance.

It has has forced the organization behind the awards to take on plenty of reforms before they’ll be allowed back in the good graces of studios, actors, producers, and everyone else in the Hollywood establishment.

The culture of corruption in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was rumored for plenty of years, and while a federal lawsuit regarding membership was eventually thrown out, what started to come to light was enough to sink the credibility of the organization. The studio establishment certainly knew on some level what was happening, with stories of $1400-a-night hotel rooms for HFPA members to visit the set of Emily In Paris not considered too remarkable.

And then when the critically-meh’ed series receives multiple Globes nominations while the critically-acclaimed I May Destroy You got left behind, the reckoning many yearned for finally came to pass. Buying votes for the Globes with junkets and celebrity access was always discussed behind closed doors, but now it’s out in the open. And the new leadership at the HFPA is tasked with cleaning up the organization.

The other large issue was the 100-strong HFPA having exactly zero black members until 2021. Considering this is an organization that theoretically represents media members from across the planet, it’s certainly not doing so in its current form.

And because of this, in May NBC dropped their long-standing arrangement with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association which paid $60 million a year to broadcast the show. From NBC Universal’s statement:

“We continue to believe that the H.F.P.A. is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the H.F.P.A. needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The HFPA also chose not to air any kind of broadcast via live stream as well.